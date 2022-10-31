Freshworks Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.44M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FRSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
