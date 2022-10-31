First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +10.1% in Monday's trading, sprinting to its highest level since April 2011 and adding to gains that followed last week's Q3 results that included a larger than expected loss and reduced guidance for full-year earnings.

Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha reiterated his Buy rating and raised his First Solar (FSLR) stock price target to a Street-high $233 from $200 previously after posting "so-so results but very strong bookings activity," given the company is "in the process of selling out 2026" and "showing a remarkable ability to book business several years into the future at favorable prices."

The news regarding First Solar's (FSLR) bookings "can only be described as extraordinary," Osha wrote, after booking 16.6 GW of new business since the company's previous conference call for a total of 43.7 GW YTD.

However, financing remains a potential issue, Osha said, as CFO Alex Bradley "clearly has a plan in place to pay for the company's intermediate-term expansion, but there's no doubt that the company faces some cash and working capital pressure for the next year or so."

Several analysts praised First Solar after the Q3 results, helping the stock reverse initial losses.