TravelCenters of America Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.67 (+75.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (+40.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
