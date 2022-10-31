In a bid to prop up the yen that recently hit a 32-year low against the strong U.S. dollar (DXY), Japan spent a record 6.35T yen ($43B) from September 29 to October 27, according to data from the finance ministry published on Monday.

But the Bank of Japan's yen-buying intervention, which was the central bank's first such move in 24 years, has so far failed to counter the yen's weakness versus the dollar.

The USD/JPY currency pair changed hands at 148.61 at the time of writing, which wasn't far off from the secular low of 150.14 seen on October 20, the lowest level against the greenback since 1990.

The yen is widely expected to see continued downward pressure against the dollar (DXY) as America's historically high Treasury bond yields (US30Y) (US10Y) (US2Y) (US5Y) (US3M) keep diverging from Japan's ultra-low interest rates. This week, the Federal Reserve is seen to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points for a fourth time, while the BoJ maintained its dovish stance in its latest monetary policy meeting last week.

