Incyte Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:05 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Incyte (INCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $843.65M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INCY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.
