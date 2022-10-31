Harbor Custom Development signs LOI to acquire Washington land for $4.6M

  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) has executed a letter of intent for the acquisition of 15 acres in Stanwood, Washington for $4.59M.
  • The property is conveniently located with easy access to the I-5 corridor, retail services, and ~20 minutes from the Cascade Industrial Center.
  • Commencement of construction on the multi-family project is estimated to begin in the first quarter of 2024 following the completion of entitlements.
  • "The accessibility to the I-5 corridor combined with a one-hour drive to Seattle provides two key metrics for a successful project,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development. 

