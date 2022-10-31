Retail REIT Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, before market open.

The subsector gained ~8% value last week on the back of strong Q3 results.

Kimco Realty, or KIM, posted Q3 FFO of $0.41, beats by $0.02. Revenue of $433.4M (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $15.98M.

Getty Realty, or GTY, reported Q3 FFO of $0.54, beats by $0.04. SITE Centers, or SITC, Q3 FFO of $0.29 beats by $0.01, while revenue of $136.19M (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.66M.

Retail Opportunity Investments, or ROIC, also posted a beat in revenue.

REITs have posted solid results amid an otherwise disappointing earnings season for the broader equity market, according to Seeking Alpha author Hoya Capital.

Earnings season is still young for the retail sector, but results thus far have been quite solid, the author said.

Can SPG continue the winning streak for retail REITs?

SPG's consensus FFO estimate is $2.92 and consensus revenue estimate is $1.27B.

With a favorable wind direction for retail REITs, the upward trend is unlikely to be discontinued.

Over the last 2 years, SPG has seen FFO beat estimates 63% of the time and revenue beat estimates 75% of the time. Here is a look at the last 12 quarters: