Scorpio Tankers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:13 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.04 (+390.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.4M (+262.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
