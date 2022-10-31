Westinghouse Air Brake Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:17 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
