Pitney Bowes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:18 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (PBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $867.02M (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
