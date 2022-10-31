Federal Reserve poised for fourth 75-bp rate hike on Wednesday. Then what?

The Federal Reserve's policymakers gather on on Tuesday and Wednesday to map out their next rate move. Investors, though, appear to be more focused on what will happen at the December meeting.

Markets have priced in a 75-basis-point increase on Wednesday, its fourth in as many meetings, at an 90.2% probability, according to the CME FedWatch tool. For December, traders appear to be split between a fifth 75-bp rate hike (47.6% probability) or a step down to a 50-bp boost (47.8%).

On Sunday, Wall Street Journal Nick Timaraos, whose considered to be tuned in to FOMC members' thinking, tempered his earlier narrative that the Fed could switch to 50-bp rate hikes starting in December. Strong household balance sheets, which have higher savings due to the government's pandemic relief programs, may instead lead the central bankers to stay on their current aggressive rate path, resulting in a higher terminal rate than had been previously anticipated.

Some economists now expect the peak policy rate to exceed 4.6%, the median FOMC member policy rate projection. One economist WSJ's Timiraos contacted, expects the terminal rate to hit 5.5% next year.

At the September meeting, the FOMC statement said it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate," giving no indication of the size of the future increases. While the Fed should start talking about smaller rate increases now, it may be awhile before they actually do it, said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daley on Oct. 21. She sees 4.5%-5.0% as a "reasonable place to go" by the end of next year.

In early October, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he expects the FOMC will have a "very thoughtful discussion about the pace of tightening" at the November meeting. Still, he wasn't expecting a pivot to occur at the meeting.

Steve Englander, head of Global G10 FX Research and North America Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered, expects Fed Chair Jerome Powell to characterize any future change in pace as a technical adjustment to gauge the effects of the the rate hikes rather than a shift to more dovish policy. In addition, he's likely to stress that "rates could subsequently go up, down or sideways depending on how the economy and inflation respond," Englander wrote.

It's a similar view to Citi, which expects the central bankers to "hint at a slowdown to a 50bp hike in December, but emphasize that hikes can continue into 2023 and that financial conditions will be left at restrictive settings."

Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson, however, sees "a decent chance that core inflation and wage growth will slow at the same time, more or less, making it much more likely that the Fed's final hike will be in December."

"We see enough straws in the wind now to think that the economy is at a real inflexion point, while investors are putting too much emphasis on data — notably, jobless claims — which right now appear to suggest that growth is holding up well," he wrote in a note to clients.

Weakening labor demand, declining rents, and "collapsing support for overstretched profit margins," provide early signs that the economy is weakening, Englander said.

Morgan Wilson strategist Michael Wilson also sees signs that the Fed could "pivot sooner rather than later." The yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasurys stands out as such an indicator.

A negative yield curve indicates that investors are expecting higher interest yield for shorter term securities than for longer-term ones. Recently, the 10-year Treasury note yield is at 4.04% and the three-month yield is at 4.10%. The curve briefly inverted on Oct. 18, but then entered negative territory again on Oct. 26, where it has stayed.

SA contributor Victor Dergunov said "we need the Fed to come out with a neutral or mildly dovish statement for the risk asset rally to continue." But Friday's jobs report adds an element of uncertainty.