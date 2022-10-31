Gartner Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:19 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Gartner (IT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
