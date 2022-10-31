Repligen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:20 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Repligen (RGEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.5M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments