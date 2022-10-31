The FDA dismissed two studies that indicated last week that the newly introduced retooled booster shots were not that much better compared to original COVID-19 vaccines as too small to reach any meaningful conclusions.

The lab-based studies conducted by scientists at Columbia and Harvard universities demonstrated that updated bivalent boosters and the original vaccines performed to the same extent against the Omicron BA.5 subvariant.

The results came at a time when the uptake of adjusted boosters developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) remains weak even a month after their rollout began.

The studies were too small and subject to limitations, Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief, said, adding that data from broader and well-controlled trials are anticipated in the near term.

“It is important to note that even the data from these initial small studies indicate that the bivalent vaccines are generally at least as good or better as the original vaccines in generating an immune response, particularly to BA.4/BA.5 and other newer variants,” CNBC reported quoting Marks.

“FDA continues to encourage eligible individuals to consider receiving an updated vaccine to help protect against the currently circulating Covid-19 variants and the wave of Covid-19 that appears to be coming,” he added.

Marks opined that even a modest rise in antibody response could lead to better public health.

