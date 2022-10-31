Bio-Techne Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:21 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Bio-Techne (TECH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.73M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
