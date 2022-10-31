Exelixis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:22 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Exelixis (EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.16M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Comments