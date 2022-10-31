Insperity stock surges 13% on earnings beat, raised FY22 outlook

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock rose ~13% on Monday after the company Q3 earnings beat estimates and it raised its FY22 outlook.

Adjusted EPS grew +38.2% Y/Y to $1.23, surpassing analysts expectations.

The company said the average number of worksite employees (WSEEs) paid per month increased +17.8% Y/Y to 303,347 WSEEs.

Revenues in Q3 grew 19% Y/Y to ~$1.44B, on the 17.8% increase in paid WSEEs, but missed analysts estimates by $10M.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.72% Y/Y to $79.81M.

"We have successfully launched our fall selling and retention campaign, and are focused on finishing an excellent first year of our five year plan and achieving a strong start to 2023," said Insperity Chairman and CEO Paul Sarvadi.

The company noted that gross profit rose 23.2% Y/Y to $244.6M on the 17.8% increase in paid WSEEs and a 4.7% increase in gross profit per WSEE per month.

Meanwhile, operating expenses increased 20.8% over Q3 2021 on the 23.2% increase in gross profit.

Outlook:

FY22: The company raised its adjusted EPS outlook for full year 2022 to be between $5.23 and $5.37 (prior forecast range during Q2 results was $4.68 to $5.25) consensus $4.96.

Adjusted EBITDA now expected between $335M and $342M ( prior forecast $305 to $335M).

Q4: Insperity expects Q4 adjusted EPS to be between $0.87 and $0.98; consensus $0.84. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the range of $62M to $68M.