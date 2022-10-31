Tutor's unit gets two contracts worth ~$90M

Oct. 31, 2022 1:41 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) said its unit Five Star Electric was awarded two contracts worth ~$90M.
  • Five Star, in a joint venture with Yonkers Contracting, was given a design-build contract by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for a new two-story substation building at JFK International Airport which will provide power to the new JFK Terminal 1.
  • The project scope for Five Star includes furnishing and installing 27kV switchgear, 15kV switchgear, medium-voltage cables, and low-voltage power distribution equipment, among other things
  • Tutor said work has begun and substantial completion is expected in the spring of 2024.
  • The contract value will be included in Tutor's Q3 2022 backlog.
  • The second contract is for replacement of PATH Substation #2, Jersey City.
  • Five Star, working as a subcontractor to Yonkers Contracting, was given the electrical component of a project to build a new two-story substation building in Jersey City, N.J, according to Tutor
  • The company noted that work will start in Q4 2022 and substantial completion is expected in the summer of 2026.
  • The contract value will be included in Tutor's Q4 2022 backlog.

