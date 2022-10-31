Paramount downgraded to Underweight on uncertain direct-to-consumer outlook

Oct. 31, 2022
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Paramount (PARA) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $13, down from $19.
  • The analyst says he can no longer justify a premium multiple for the shares given his more negative view on linear trends and an uncertain direct-to-consumer outlook.
  • Paramount is trading at 8.5 times estimated 2023 EBITDA, which is above peers, Cahall tells investors.
  • He also sees opportunities for the company to unlock value, but does not think they are currently under consideration by management.
  • Praramount SA Quant rating and Wall St. Analysts rating both stands with a Hold (5 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Bearish, 5 Very Bearish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Praramount shares were down around 40.8%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 46.5%.
  • Shares are currently -3.30% to $21.27 today.

