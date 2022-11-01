MoneyGram starts cryptocurrency trading service, building on Coinme partnership

Nov. 01, 2022 8:00 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)ETH-USD, BTC-USD, LTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Western Union, MoneyGram and Pay Point commercials

lcva2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) customers in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will be able to buy, sell, and hold any of three cryptocurrencies through the company's mobile app.
  • The service starts with access to bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), and Litecoin (LTC-USD), with more expected to be added. MoneyGram is also exploring expansion into different markets next year as regulations allow.
  • The launch builds upon the company's partnership with Coinme, a licensed cryptocurrency exchange and API-driven crypto-as-a-service provider.
  • Last Tuesday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) retook the $20K mark as risk tolerance increased.
  • In January, MoneyGram (MGI) made a strategic minority investment in Coinme after partnering with the company in May 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.