MoneyGram starts cryptocurrency trading service, building on Coinme partnership
Nov. 01, 2022 8:00 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)ETH-USD, BTC-USD, LTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) customers in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will be able to buy, sell, and hold any of three cryptocurrencies through the company's mobile app.
- The service starts with access to bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD), and Litecoin (LTC-USD), with more expected to be added. MoneyGram is also exploring expansion into different markets next year as regulations allow.
- The launch builds upon the company's partnership with Coinme, a licensed cryptocurrency exchange and API-driven crypto-as-a-service provider.
- Last Tuesday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) retook the $20K mark as risk tolerance increased.
- In January, MoneyGram (MGI) made a strategic minority investment in Coinme after partnering with the company in May 2021.
