Esperion Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:47 PM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.93 (+64.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.68M (+36.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ESPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
