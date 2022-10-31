Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) should offer a solid earnings result on Wednesday, according to Baird analyst David Tarantino.

He told clients that global comparable sales could come in above low-estimates despite struggles in China. Taco Bell in particular is expected to see stronger sales than Wall Street consensus estimates project.

“We expect the upcoming Q3 report to be largely satisfactory, and we believe YUM's portfolio is well positioned to continue delivering good fundamental performance in a range of economic scenarios,” Tarantino wrote. “Based on this outlook and our favorable view of the company's capital-efficient growth model, we view the risk/reward on the stock as attractive at current valuation levels.”

He added that the chain is well-positioned even amid a pullback in consumer spending. The ability of the chain to still grow sales in the period between 2008 and 2009 despite a deep recession was cited as evidence of the restaurant operator’s resilience.

