Catalent Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:49 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
