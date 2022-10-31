IDEXX Laboratories Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 1:51 PM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $830M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IDXX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
