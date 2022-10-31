iRhythm Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.81 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.13M (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IRTC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
