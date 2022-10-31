Reviva issues enrollment update on pivotal trial for lead candidate
Oct. 31, 2022 1:57 PM ETReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) announced Monday that the U.S. enrollment in its pivotal global Phase 3 trial for lead candidate brilaroxazine in schizophrenia had exceeded 30%, and patient recruitments in Asia are expected next month.
- The RECOVER trial is designed to evaluate brilaroxazine against placebo in about 400 patients with acute schizophrenia.
- The company said that the regulators in India greenlighted the trial, and enrollments at several study sites in the country are expected in 2022.
- “Our pivotal, global Phase 3 trial for our lead clinical candidate brilaroxazine continues to progress well, with over 30% enrolled in the United States, multiple sites recently initiated in Europe, and planned initiation of multiple sites in India before year-end,” CEO Laxminarayan Bhat said.
- Topline data from the RECOVER study are expected in mid-2023.
- Reviva (RVPH) shares surged in January after the company announced that the FDA cleared the late-stage trial.
