Inspire Medical Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.79 (-107.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.61M (+53.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
