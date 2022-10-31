Microsoft didn't offer remedy to European regulator on Activision deal - report
Oct. 31, 2022 1:58 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTSONYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is said to not have offered any remedies in Europe's antitrust review of the company's planned $69 billion purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).
- Microsoft (MSFT) didn't offer any remedies before the last Friday deadline for the company to do so for the European Commission's review of the deal, according to traders, who cited an MLex report that was circulating earlier Monday. Reuters also reported the news.
- The report comes after Microsoft (MSFT) filed its planned purchase of the video game maker late last month and the EC set a provisional deadline of next Tuesday to make a decision on the transaction, after which the EC is expected to open a four-month investigation.
- Reuters reported earlier this month that the EC said to be asking game developers whether Microsoft (MSFT) will have an incentive to block rivals' access to games from Activision (ATVI).
- The Federal Trade Commission in late March requested more information about the proposed ATVI/MSFT deal, opening an in-depth antitrust review of the transaction.
- Also see, Microsoft takes aim at Sony (SONY) in response to UK's Activision probe.
