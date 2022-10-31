Ralph Lauren dives into the Metaverse with Fortnite collaboration

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced a new partnership with Epic Games to debut a digital apparel and accessories collection launching in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The company said its iconic Polo Pony has been specially redesigned for the first time to commemorate the collaboration with Fortnite

The Metaverse-ready digital outfits are said to showcase Ralph Lauren's (RL) signature artistry and craftsmanship, rendered in high fidelity with incredibly rich detail. A separate physical capsule collection will bring the outfits into the real world.

Ralph Lauren (RL) will host a series of activations to authentically engage the gaming community, including a Twitch livestream launch event, and will be the first luxury brand to cohost a player tournament in Fortnite.

"Our collaboration with Fortnite will deliver a groundbreaking experience to a new community of next-generation players and consumers. Our partnership represents a completely fresh take on the Ralph Lauren brand—designing for the metaverse first—that is thoroughly focused on the future," updated David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren.

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) fell 1.15% in Monday afternoon trading and are down more than 24% on a year-to-date basis.

