MPLX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:03 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MPLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments (3)