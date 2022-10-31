Marathon Petroleum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:04 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.03 vs. $0.73 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.77B (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
