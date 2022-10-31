Sysco FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:05 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.7B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments