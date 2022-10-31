Can Prudential Financial post Q3 beat as Hurricane Ian spares life and health segment?

Hurricane Ian-related catastrophe losses adversely impacted some property and casualty insurers' Q3 results, but life and health insurers seem to have been spared.

Principal Financial Group was trading ~8% higher after its Q3 EPS beat.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is likely to perform on the same lines.

The life and health insurer is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $2.02 (-46.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $14.67B.

The insurer missed Q2 estimates on account of a bigger than expected charge from its annual assumption update. However, the miss comes after eight quarters, or two years, of consensus beat:

Over the last 2 years, PRU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions.