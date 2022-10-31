Assurant Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-61.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
