Andersons Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+146.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.31B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANDE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
