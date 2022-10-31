Franklin Resources FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:23 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B
- Over the last 2 years, BEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Franklin Resources: A Poor Growth Outlook As Shares Trend Lower Into Earnings
Comments