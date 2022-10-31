With rally in October, Dow looks to close month above 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones (DJI), and its tracking index, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), are looking to close October above their 200-day moving averages, with the DIA on track for its best monthly performance since April 2020.

Heading into the final hour of trading DIA sits at $328.20 a share, which is above its 200-day MA price of $326.40.

For the month, DIA is on pace to finish higher by 12.8%, which would bring the fund to -10.2% year-to-date and -11.2% from its all-time high, which was experienced at the start of 2022.

Moreover, as the fund has rallied in October, investors have poured in additional capital. Over the course of the month, the exchange traded fund has pulled in $454.23M in inflows according to data provided by etfdb.com. Bigger picture, DIA has garnered $1.89B in 2022.

DIA tracks the Dow, meaning it consists of blue-chip names such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) and others.

See below a year-to-date chart of how DIA performed in 2022, which includes its latest October rally. Additionally, while up on the month the index slid slightly on Monday afternoon.