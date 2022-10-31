American International Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-46.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.28B
- Over the last 2 years, AIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
