Gladstone Investment Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.05M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GAIN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
