JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is testing a payments platform that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, part of the banking giant's immense investment in technology as it seeks to compete with fintech startups, Sam Yen, the chief innovation officer of JPM's commercial banking division told CNBC Monday.

The bank wants to disrupt the standard paper check and money order still being used in 78% of rent payments. JPMorgan (JPM) has been working on software, named Story, which is intended to eventually become an all-in-one property management system.

It's staring with rent collection because that's the "most time-intensive process that exists today for a real estate owner-operator," Kurt Stuart, who heads JPMorgan's (JPM) commercial term lending for the Northeast region, told CNBC.

In addition to the laborious process of collecting paper checks and depositing them, landlords have been typically using software like Microsoft's Excel and Intuit's QuickBooks to run their businesses, Yen said. While newer systems, have emerged that are more focused to the real estate industry, like TurboTenant and Buildium, none has gained a dominant presence, he said.

Besides making rent collection easier, the platform is expected to provide landlord with data an analytics that can help them set rents, make future investments, and assist in screening tenants, Yen said.

For residents, the system automates monthly rent payments, sends notifications, and gives them a way to view their payment history and lease agreement through an online dashboard.

In JPMorgan's (JPM) earnings call for Q4 2021, CEO Jamie Dimon spoke about fintechs, saying "it's a lot of competition, and we intend to win. And sometimes you spend a few bucks."

In September, the bank told Reuters that it planned to hire 2,000 engineers globally through the end of 2022.