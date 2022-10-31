Progressive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.8B (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
