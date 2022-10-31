ArcBest Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:32 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.72 (+43.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARCB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
