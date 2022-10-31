Artisan Partners Asset Management Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETArtisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-48.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.95M (-27.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APAM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
