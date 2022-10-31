Sealed Air Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 31, 2022 2:32 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.

