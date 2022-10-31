Sealed Air Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.
