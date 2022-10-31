O-I Glass Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
