Denny's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETDenny's Corporation (DENN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.13M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DENN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
