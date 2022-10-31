KAR Auction Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $402.56M (-24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
