Lear Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:35 PM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+301.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.15B (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
