Sonoco Products Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:36 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+52.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+34.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
