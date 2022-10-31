LCI Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 31, 2022 2:36 PM ETLCI Industries (LCII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LCI (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LCII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
